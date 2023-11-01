How to stay healthy on the road

Land Line
November 2023
Ryan Witkowski
Features
Rain and severe weather threatened the fan favorite GBATS, but show organizers and attendees trucked on, making this year’s one of the biggest ever.
By Jami Jones | November 2023
The Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members achieve their higher education goals.
By SJ Munoz | November 2023
The Transition Trucking award recognizes drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry.
By Land Line Staff | November 2023
We’ve heard how drivers feel to be selected for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. But what about the photographer?
