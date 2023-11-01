How to stay healthy on the road

Survey says 84% of truckers are satisfied with their job

November 2023

Ryan Witkowski

As truck drivers are well aware, long-haul trucking is not an easy profession. Being on the road for
GBATS

Features

GBATS shines through

Rain and severe weather threatened the fan favorite GBATS, but show organizers and attendees trucked on, making this year’s one of the biggest ever.

By Jami Jones | November 2023

Mary Johnston Scholarship

Features

All the difference

The Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members achieve their higher education goals.

By SJ Munoz | November 2023

Transition Trucking

Features

Awarding excellence

The Transition Trucking award recognizes drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry.

By Land Line Staff | November 2023

SuperRigs

Features

The other side of the lens

We’ve heard how drivers feel to be selected for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. But what about the photographer?

By SJ Munoz | November 2023