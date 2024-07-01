High-priced honk

Land Line
Advanced Search
July 2024
•
Tyson Fisher
|
News
A coalition of states is taking California to court over its Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, which it deems unconstitutional.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
A simple majority is fine with certain mileage fees, but nearly three-quarters support a fuel tax increase under certain conditions.
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
Three years ago, the U.S. Postal Service announced it would cut back on air transport and put more mail on trucks.
By John Bendel | July 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
Latest Podcasts