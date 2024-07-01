High-priced honk

Jury rules against trucker in $1.8 million hearing-loss lawsuit

July 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

A trucker’s decision to use an aftermarket train horn proved costly. A jury in a Hinds County, Mis
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Advanced Clean Fleets

News

‘Defying real-world reality’

A coalition of states is taking California to court over its Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, which it deems unconstitutional.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

mileage fee

News

Survey says Americans prefer fuel tax hike to mileage fee

A simple majority is fine with certain mileage fees, but nearly three-quarters support a fuel tax increase under certain conditions.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

truck emission

News

Charge to undo emission standards

A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

USPS

News

U.S. Postal Service still trucking

Three years ago, the U.S. Postal Service announced it would cut back on air transport and put more mail on trucks.

By John Bendel | July 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.