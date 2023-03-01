Here’s to 51

Land Line
March-April 2023
Ryan Witkowski
Features
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has won countless legal battles involving truckers’ rights over the last 50 years.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2023
The idea of self-driving trucks is fashionable these days. But what’s the truth? Well, find out directly from a self-driving truck.
By John Bendel | March-April 2023
Last year, the Mid-America Trucking Show celebrated its 50th anniversary. For the 2023 version of MATS, it’s OOIDA’s turn.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023
Aussie Kingdom brings the Australian outback to events across the country in a semitruck driven by company president Carolyn Lantz.
Latest Podcasts