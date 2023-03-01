Here’s to 51

Mid-America Trucking Show looks to build off of 50th anniversary

March-April 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

For truckers, March in Kentucky means one thing: the return of the Mid-America Trucking Show. Fresh
Related Articles

OOIDA

Features

OOIDA’s biggest legal wins

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has won countless legal battles involving truckers’ rights over the last 50 years.

By SJ Munoz | March-April 2023

self-driving truck

Features

Confessions of a self-driving truck

The idea of self-driving trucks is fashionable these days. But what’s the truth? Well, find out directly from a self-driving truck.

By John Bendel | March-April 2023

OOIDA, MATS

Features

As OOIDA turns 50, group keeps mission alive at MATS

Last year, the Mid-America Trucking Show celebrated its 50th anniversary. For the 2023 version of MATS, it’s OOIDA’s turn.

By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023

Aussie Kingdom

Features

A wild ride

Aussie Kingdom brings the Australian outback to events across the country in a semitruck driven by company president Carolyn Lantz.

By SJ Munoz | March-April 2023