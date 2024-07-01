Going electric?
Cities: ‘There’s no power’
Federal
Increasing driver pay can lead to fewer traffic deaths
Regulating truckers to death hasn’t reduced traffic fatalities, but one researcher has found a way to lower crash rates: increase driver pay.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
Federal
Rescheduling marijuana: What does it mean for truckers?
The Department of Justice wants to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug. What does that mean for the trucking industry?
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
Federal
Divided underride committee’s charter extended through June 2025
A committee tasked with finding ways to reduce underride crashes has another year to deliver its report to NHTSA.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2024
Federal
Charge to undo emission standards
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.