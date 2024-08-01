‘Glossy meets gritty’

Land Line
August-September 2024
Erin Wisdom-Watson
Features
OOIDA life member Tim Guest has lived an incredible journey from homelessness to a career in trucking. Guest credits his faith through it all.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024
Truck convoys raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics every year. Find out how you can get involved and support a great cause.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024
The American Truck Historical Society revealed its 2024 class of inductees to the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame in June.
You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | August-September 2024
