Gentrifying truck parking?

June 2024
FMCSA and NHTSA appear poised to move forward with a rulemaking that would mandate AEB systems on heavy-duty vehicles.
Most truckers don’t want a speed limiter mandate. So they likely won’t be upset to hear that FMCSA is behind in releasing a proposal.
A trucking executive recently told members of Congress that the administration’s push toward electric trucks is “unworkable.”
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is supporting an effort to overturn the EPA’s Phase 3 heavy-duty truck emission rule.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
