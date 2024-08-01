Skip to content
Contact Us
Subscribe
Login
Land Line
Land Line Now
News
Daily News By State
Opinion
Features
Business
Listen
Watch
Archives
Magazine Archives
Radio Archives
Resources
Diesel prices
Truck Show Calendar of Events
Road conditions for truckers
U.S. Chain Law Roundup 2023
Canada Chain Law Roundup 2023
English
English
French
Spanish
Search for:
Advanced Search
Land Line
From the truckers
August-September 2024
•
Land Line Staff
|
When a government agency proposes a new regulation, it is required to give the public an opportunity
Subscribe for free
or
log in
to read the rest of this content.
Related Articles
Latest Podcasts
All Podcasts »
Podcast: Committee members dismayed by underride reports
Podcast: Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill
Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today
Podcast: A busy week in news – Chevron doctrine, speed limiters, lease-purchase and more
Podcast: Pugh to Congress – it’s time to listen to truckers