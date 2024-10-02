Freight rates firming

However, OOIDA Foundation says outlook still negative overall

October 2024

SJ Munoz

|

Freight rates have improved some, but the trucking market is not out of the woods quite yet. That’
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

owner-operator

Business

OOIDA puts future owner-operators on the road to success

Think you’re ready to be an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck to Success course gives you the tools you need to succeed.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 2024

Beneficial ownership information

Business

Beneficial ownership information filing – what is it?

Existing companies are required to submit beneficial ownership information reports by the start of 2025. Find out what you need to know.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2024

verdict

Business

Trucker’s lack of fault doesn’t stop nuclear verdict

Motor carriers continue to have to combat nuclear verdicts. A $90 million verdict was reached even though the trucker wasn’t at fault.

By John Bendel | October 2024

TuSimple

Business

TuSimple agrees to $189M settlement

TuSimple reached a large settlement in a lawsuit that accused the company of misrepresenting the capabilities of its self-driving trucks.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.