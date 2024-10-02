Freight rates firming
However, OOIDA Foundation says outlook still negative overall
•
|
Related Articles
Business
OOIDA puts future owner-operators on the road to success
Think you’re ready to be an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck to Success course gives you the tools you need to succeed.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2024
Business
Beneficial ownership information filing – what is it?
Existing companies are required to submit beneficial ownership information reports by the start of 2025. Find out what you need to know.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
Business
Trucker’s lack of fault doesn’t stop nuclear verdict
Motor carriers continue to have to combat nuclear verdicts. A $90 million verdict was reached even though the trucker wasn’t at fault.
By John Bendel | October 2024
Business
TuSimple agrees to $189M settlement
TuSimple reached a large settlement in a lawsuit that accused the company of misrepresenting the capabilities of its self-driving trucks.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.