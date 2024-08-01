FMCSA appoints acting administrator
Related Articles
News
Warning: Regulations ahead
For certain, there never seems to be a shortage of potential regulations being cooked up by lawmakers or government agencies.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
News
Fractured
The underride committee submitted a fractured 410-page report with recommendations from the majority and dissent from those in the minority.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
News
Committed to testing
A proposal to reclassify marijuana’s drug status will not prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from testing for the substance.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
News
Heavy burden
Dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate are united against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule for heavy-duty vehicles.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.