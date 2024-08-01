Expensive tastes

Land Line
Advanced Search
August-September 2024
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
Business
Roses for calls for towing reform and the rescue of a trucker. Razzberries for a text message scam targeting toll customers.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024
OOIDA Compliance Connection helps drivers maintain driver files, equipment files, carrier permits and more – simplifying record keeping.
Thinking of making the jump to becoming an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck To Success course will equip you with the knowledge you need.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024
A long-awaited freight upcycle may not come until 2025, the OOIDA Foundation reports. Find out how the Foundation reached that conclusion.
Latest Podcasts