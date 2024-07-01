$ticker $hock

Land Line
July 2024
Tyson Fisher
Federal
Regulating truckers to death hasn’t reduced traffic fatalities, but one researcher has found a way to lower crash rates: increase driver pay.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
The Department of Justice wants to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug. What does that mean for the trucking industry?
A committee tasked with finding ways to reduce underride crashes has another year to deliver its report to NHTSA.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2024
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
