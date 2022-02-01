Driving for excellence

Land Line
December 2021/January 2022
Land Line Staff
Features
OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
All in all, it was the kind of celebration the American Truck Historical Society envisioned it would be, and excitement for what’s to come in the next 50 years continues to build.
Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.
Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
