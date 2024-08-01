Details provided on New Jersey minimum insurance law

August-September 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance provided clarification to Land Line in late June
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Marijuana

News

Committed to testing

A proposal to reclassify marijuana’s drug status will not prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from testing for the substance.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024

EPA

News

Heavy burden

Dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate are united against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule for heavy-duty vehicles.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024

UCR

News

UCR fees to increase in 2025

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the new UCR fees in a final rule that was published in the Federal Register on June 17.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024

FMCSA, Vinn White

News

FMCSA appoints acting administrator

FMCSA named Vinn White as the agency’s acting administrator in June. Sue Lawless had directed the agency since January.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.