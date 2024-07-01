‘Defying real-world reality’

Land Line
July 2024
Tyson Fisher
News
A committee tasked with finding ways to reduce underride crashes has another year to deliver its report to NHTSA.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2024
PHMSA wants to increase the hazmat rates for its federal registration and fee assessment program. Truckers have through Aug. 22 to comment.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
A trucker was recently found negligent in blasting an excessively loud horn that led to a construction worker’s hearing loss.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
