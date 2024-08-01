David vs. Goliath

Pay disputes with large carriers

August-September 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Lease-on agreements with large carriers are pretty airtight, but that does not mean truckers have t
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

truckers, Roses and Razzberries, Roses & Razzberries

Business

Roses & Razzberries – August/September 2024

Roses for calls for towing reform and the rescue of a trucker. Razzberries for a text message scam targeting toll customers.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

compliance

Business

OOIDA’s Compliance Connection

OOIDA Compliance Connection helps drivers maintain driver files, equipment files, carrier permits and more – simplifying record keeping.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

owner-operator

Business

In the know

Thinking of making the jump to becoming an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck To Success course will equip you with the knowledge you need.

By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024

Freight

Business

Time for a freight upcycle?

A long-awaited freight upcycle may not come until 2025, the OOIDA Foundation reports. Find out how the Foundation reached that conclusion.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.