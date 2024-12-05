Coming to a lane near you

2025 could be a make-it-or-break-it year for driverless trucks

December2024/January 2025

Tyson Fisher

|

For the first time in the U.S., driverless trucks are set to hit public roadways in 2025, perhaps se
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

freight market

News

Ready to rally?

Analysts expect a freight market upcycle in 2025. Andrew King, director of the OOIDA Foundation, explained how that could play out.

By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025

Regulatory

News

Regulatory traffic jam

Delays can be good or bad depending on your perspective. Especially when it comes to truckers and the regulatory arena.

By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025

Truck Leasing Task Force

News

‘Horror stories’

According to FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, hundreds of thousands of drivers have been affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements.

By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025

Cybersecurity

News

Bad connection?

The increased use of technology for vehicles promises to improve safety. However, the tech also opens the door to cybersecurity threats.

By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.