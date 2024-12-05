Coming to a lane near you

Land Line
December2024/January 2025
Tyson Fisher
News
Analysts expect a freight market upcycle in 2025. Andrew King, director of the OOIDA Foundation, explained how that could play out.
By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025
Delays can be good or bad depending on your perspective. Especially when it comes to truckers and the regulatory arena.
By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025
According to FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, hundreds of thousands of drivers have been affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements.
The increased use of technology for vehicles promises to improve safety. However, the tech also opens the door to cybersecurity threats.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
