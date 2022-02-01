Clock is ticking for truckers with ELDs on a 3G network

Land Line
December 2021/January 2022
Land Line Staff
News
Fair pay is a great way to start in fixing the supply chain, OOIDA says.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
Supply chain issues need a long-term solution and have nothing to do with a driver shortage, OOIDA tells CNN.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
OOIDA shares trucker perspective on supply chain with Glenn Beck, which has nothing to do with a shortage of truck drivers.
Truckers and OOIDA work together to keep most harmful provisions out of infrastructure bill.
