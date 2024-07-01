Caught on the lot – July 2024

Land Line
Advanced Search
July 2024
•
Bryan "Boss Man" Martin
|
Features
Roses to a quick-thinking driver and more parking in Indiana. Razzberries for an exemption renewal and costs of converting to electric.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
Venomous snakes, the many uses of crickets, and police in disguise make up this edition of Slight Detour.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
July is a busy month in trucking history, with everything from first over-the-road trips to one of many revisions of hours of service.
This edition of OOIDA on the Road features several members of the Association with decades of experience behind the wheel.
By Land Line Staff | July 2024
Latest Podcasts