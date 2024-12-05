Capitol Christmas Tree begins journey in Alaska

Land Line
Advanced Search
December2024/January 2025
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
This edition of Roses and Razzberries gives praise to a Good Samaritan and calls out a city ordinance that bans truck parking.
By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025
Pilot Flying J awarded Liz Leon of Victorville, Calif., $25,000 as part of its 2024 Road Warrior contest. Four $1,000 winners were announced.
As OOIDA accepts applications for its 2025 scholarships, the program is approaching half a million dollars awarded.
By Land Line Staff | December2024/January 2025
The Veterans Community Project gains additional support from OOIDA members. Find out how truckers are helping to continue VCP’s mission.
By Ryan Witkowski | December2024/January 2025
Latest Podcasts