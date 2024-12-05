California adopts rule to address high fuel costs
Related Articles
News
Ready to rally?
Analysts expect a freight market upcycle in 2025. Andrew King, director of the OOIDA Foundation, explained how that could play out.
By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025
News
Regulatory traffic jam
Delays can be good or bad depending on your perspective. Especially when it comes to truckers and the regulatory arena.
By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025
News
Coming to a lane near you
Driverless trucks will hit public roads for the first time in 2025, a sink-or-swim moment for the autonomous vehicle industry.
By Tyson Fisher | December2024/January 2025
News
‘Horror stories’
According to FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, hundreds of thousands of drivers have been affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements.
By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.