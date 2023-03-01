Buyer beware

OOIDA cautions about phone and email scammers.

March-April 2023

Land Line Staff

There’s no doubt about it. If there’s an opportunity, there will be someone more than happy to t
Related Articles

Speed limiters

News

Speed bump

OOIDA and individual truckers have provided reasons why they believe a speed limiter mandate would cause more harm than good.

By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023

truck parking

News

Truck parking touted as major supply chain issue

A House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing provided a glimpse into what issues lawmakers will focus on in 2023.

By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023

Nehls

News

A trucker’s reality

Rep. Troy Nehls worked with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association to introduce the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.

By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023

Automated driving systems

News

Rulemaking takes detour

Before moving forward with a proposal on automated driving systems, FMCSA wants more feedback from industry stakeholders.

By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023