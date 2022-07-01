Brent Spence Bridge corridor project moves forward

July 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

After about 20 years in the making, Kentucky and Ohio continue to make progress on the Brent Spence
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Lucas Oil

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related Articles

speed limiters

News

Speed limiter proposal finds resistance from truckers

The FMCSA has proposed mandating speed limiters for trucks as a way to reduce fatality crashes. OOIDA and most truckers say it would make things worse.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2022

truck parking

News

Truck parking funding gets support from top House reps

Rep. Peter DeFazio and two Republican colleagues are leading another charge toward dedicated funding for increasing truck parking capacity.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2022

Robin Hutcheson

News

Senate committee considers Robin Hutcheson as FMCSA nominee

A Senate committee considered the nomination of Robin Hutcheson to be FMCSA’s next administrator. She’s been the deputy administrator since January.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2022

FMCSA, emergency declaration

News

FMCSA emergency declaration still going

FMCSA’s extension through the end of August means that the emergency declaration is set to remain in effect for at least two-and-a-half years.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2022