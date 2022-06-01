Autonomous vehicles lane coming to Michigan

Land Line
Advanced Search
June 2022
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
News
An outdated exemption could be amended should the bipartisan Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act be signed into law.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2022
FMCSA announced it is moving forward on proposed rulemaking to require speed limiters. OOIDA calls the mandate ill-advised and dangerous.
OOIDA says privacy and trustworthiness are key in drug testing. The Association recently submitted formal comments on the matter to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
OOIDA rallied its more than 150,000 members to provide feedback before the EPA moves forward with any new emissions standards.
Latest Podcasts