As OOIDA turns 50, group keeps mission alive at MATS
OOIDA’s biggest legal wins
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has won countless legal battles involving truckers’ rights over the last 50 years.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2023
Confessions of a self-driving truck
The idea of self-driving trucks is fashionable these days. But what’s the truth? Well, find out directly from a self-driving truck.
By John Bendel | March-April 2023
Here’s to 51
The Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for MATS 2023.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2023
A wild ride
Aussie Kingdom brings the Australian outback to events across the country in a semitruck driven by company president Carolyn Lantz.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2023
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.