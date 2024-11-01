Are we there yet?

Land Line
November 2024
SJ Munoz
Business
Let Land Line provide you the details on filing your beneficial ownership information report to avoid massive penalties.
By Ryan Witkowski | November 2024
If you’re a truck driver with a child or grandchild preparing to enter college, that’s yet another reason to be an OOIDA member.
By Land Line Staff | November 2024
A report from the Transportation Intermediaries Association affirmed what those in trucking already knew: Fraud is plaguing the industry.
By Tyson Fisher | November 2024
Historically, cargo theft spikes around the holiday season. Find out how bad the issue is getting and what is being done to address it.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
