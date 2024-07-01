All are welcome

Land Line
July 2024
SJ Munoz
Features
At 90 years old, an OOIDA life member has become a Guinness World Record holder as the world’s oldest truck driver.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | July 2024
The 42nd Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show was held at the Texas Motor Speedway May 30-June 1 in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
The annual Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish truck convoy recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Here’s what made this year’s event a special one.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
Trucking radio legend Dave Nemo is planning to step away from the mic. Find out what he plans to do in his final year of full-time hosting.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
