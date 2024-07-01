All are welcome

Road Angel Truckers Center wants drivers to leave better off than they arrive

July 2024

SJ Munoz

|

Simply put, Road Angel Truckers Center is here to make life a little easier for truck drivers and th
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

world’s oldest trucker

Features

Still trucking

At 90 years old, an OOIDA life member has become a Guinness World Record holder as the world’s oldest truck driver.

By Erin Wisdom-Watson | July 2024

SuperRigs

Features

‘Icing on the cake’

The 42nd Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show was held at the Texas Motor Speedway May 30-June 1 in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

By SJ Munoz | July 2024

truck convoy

Features

Reaching a milestone

The annual Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish truck convoy recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Here’s what made this year’s event a special one.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024

trucking radio

Features

The homestretch

Trucking radio legend Dave Nemo is planning to step away from the mic. Find out what he plans to do in his final year of full-time hosting.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.