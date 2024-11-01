â€˜A second chanceâ€™
Truck driver thankful to be alive after crash
Features
On the road and on the run
Truck driver Paul Horvath started running races six years ago, and at 65 years old, he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | November 2024
Features
â€˜Move the missionâ€™
As is the case every year, Wreaths Across America needs some assistance from truckers in order to carry out its annual mission.
By Ryan Witkowski | November 2024
Features
Transition Trucking award down to five finalists
The annual effort to give out the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is down to five finalists, all military veterans.
By SJ Munoz | November 2024
Features
Truckers For Troops set for annual November fundraising
Truckers For Troops will host its annual fundraiser for active military personnel and veterans Nov. 11-17.
By SJ Munoz | November 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. Heâ€™s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.