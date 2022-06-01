2022 marks 40 years of SuperRigs

June 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Shell Rotella SuperRigs will celebrate 40 years of the show as it emanates from Branson Landing, a 9
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
TravelCenters

Related Articles

Features

Mudflaps & hashtags

Social media has created another avenue for truckers to communicate ideas, offer advice and even grow their business.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022

truck show

Features

Celebrate the history of trucking

Celebrate the history of trucking at the 2022 American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show in Springfield, Ill.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022

Walcott

Features

Something for everyone

Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree on the horizon. This year’s show is scheduled for July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022

trucks

Features

Mafia Secrets – June 2022

Not all truckers have a show truck. But there are plenty who have great looking trucks. Check out who got “Caught on the Lot.”

By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2022