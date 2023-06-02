Arrow Truck Sales exits Texas because of state regulations

Texas regulations are chasing Arrow Truck Sales out of the state.

Effective July 31, all three Arrow Truck Sales locations in the Lone Star State will close. Those three branches are in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

“This closure is driven by Texas state regulations, which prohibit motor vehicle manufacturers from operating as a motor vehicle selling dealership,” according to a statement from the company. “Arrow, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, is classified in the state of Texas as a manufacturer, and thus is affected by this regulation.”

Arrow Truck Sales has operated in Texas for 32 years.

No other Arrow branch locations are affected. Arrow says it will continue to support Texas customers on after-sales situations through our corporate customer service department. All Arrow warranties and third-party vehicle service contracts will be honored in accordance with sales agreements.

Here is the situation as explained by Arrow Truck Sales. In 2007, the company secured a temporary exception that allowed Arrow to continue operations through Aug. 31, 2023. With the expiration of that exception approaching, the company decided to discontinue selling operations, in accordance with state regulations, and transition employees, business partners, and customers as smoothly as possible, according to the company statement.

Notes from Arrow Truck Sales

Any related repair service will continue to be conducted by affiliated repair shops in the state of Texas, as they are not affected by this legislation.

Customers with financing through our sister company, Transport Funding, will continue to be serviced without interruption.

Texas customers interested in purchasing subsequent trucks from Arrow will be able to do so through other Arrow locations, outside of Texas.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Arrow Truck Sales Inc. sells used, heavy- and medium-duty trucks and trailers in North America. The company was founded in 1950 by business partners Jerry Nerman and the late Melvin Spitcaufsky. Volvo Group bought 50% of the company in November 1998 and completed its acquisition of the company in January 2001. Nerman retired in 2010.

