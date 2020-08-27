Arkansas voters to decide on continuation of road tax

August 27, 2020

Keith Goble

|

Decision day nears in Arkansas and among the issues on the statewide ballot is a question about whether to continue the collection of a sales tax to pay for transportation work.

The Issue 1 question is described by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as “the most important issue on the ballot” this fall.

Issue 1

Voters approved a statewide ballot question in 2012 to add a one-half cent sales tax increase to cover a $1.3 billion bond issue for roads and bridges. In place since 2013, the tax collection has a sunset date of July 1, 2023.

The Arkansas Legislature voted a year ago to include a question on the November 2020 ballot to continue collection of the tax.

The governor is among the leading state officials to support the tax, which raises about $294 million each year. Continuation of the tax is estimated to result in about the same amount of yearly revenue.

If renewed by voters, Issue 1 would continue to direct two-thirds of the revenue to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, or $205 million annually. Cities and counties would again split the rest, or $44 million yearly.

Tax money would continue to be used to help address repairs and construction of state highways and bridges, county roads, and city streets and bridges.

Advocates say the extension would provide $8.2 billion for economic activity over the next decade.

“We all benefit from good roads,” Hutchinson said in previous remarks. “The half-cent sales tax allows everyone to easily share in the maintenance of our transportation infrastructure.”

Approval of the extension would amend the state’s constitution to make the tax permanent.

More Land Line coverage of news from Arkansas is available.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

Capitol trucking

Arkansas

Trucking issues out of spending bill

A transportation spending bill leaves out controversial issues affecting trucking. Also, the pandemic and protests affect drug and alcohol testing.

By Mark Reddig | July 07

Truck to Success course to discuss financing

News

Truck to Success course includes instruction of financing

Financing will be covered in OOIDA’s Truck to Success course for drivers considering becoming owner-operators. It’s offered via web conferencing on Oct. 26-28.

By Land Line Staff | August 27

California man charged in nut heist

News

California man faces charges in foiled $294K nut heist

A Fresno, Calif., man is behind bars after county law enforcement officers say they foiled a cargo theft plot that resulted in a pistachio nut heist.

By Land Line Staff | August 27

Hurricane Laura/NASA Earth Observatory

News

Hurricane Laura shuts down I-10 and numerous highways

After making landfall as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Laura has left a wake of destruction, including the closure of Interstate 10.

By Tyson Fisher | August 27