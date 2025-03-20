Arkansas increases penalties for cargo theft

New legislation in Arkansas aims to slow the rise in cargo theft by creating stiffer penalties for individuals convicted of the crime.

On Tuesday, March 18, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law SB301, which enhances the penalty for those convicted of “organized theft of cargo” by adding up to 10 years to the sentence. Individuals convicted of theft under the new legislation are not eligible to receive earned release credits for the enhanced portion of the sentence.

Introduced in February by Rep. Jeremiah Moore, R-Clarendon, the legislation also declares a cargo theft emergency in Arkansas – something Moore said is a “pervasive problem in the state.”

“Businesses and consumers suffer the economic consequences of such crimes … This act is immediately necessary to provide a stronger deterrent against this type of theft and protect the economy of the state,” the bill’s text reads.

The new legislation includes only the theft of “goods moving in commerce” and does not apply to thefts involving direct-to-consumer goods.

The measure was approved by the Arkansas House of Representatives on March 12 by a vote of 87-2. The emergency declaration written into the legislation allows for the new law to take effect immediately upon being signed by the governor.

Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, applauded lawmakers for developing legislation that addresses a real threat to the trucking industry.

“These laws demonstrate that Arkansas lawmakers understand the economic threat organized retail crime and cargo theft pose to our industry and all consumers,” Newton said in a statement. “The success of this organized retail crime package demonstrates what can be achieved when policymakers, industry stakeholders and officials like Attorney General Griffin work together.”

In November 2023, North Carolina took similar steps to increase the deterrence of cargo theft in the Tarheel State.

The wheels are also in motion at the federal level to create legislation aimed at reducing the growing rate of cargo theft. The Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act – introduced this past June by California Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Hanford – seeks to improve coordination between federal and state agencies when it comes to active investigations.

According to CargoNet – a New Jersey-based logistics security firm – reported cargo theft activity reached “unprecedented levels” last year. In January, the company reported a 27% increase in theft activity when compared to 2023 – a year that had been marked by record-setting levels of cargo theft.

In total, CargoNet’s data showed 3,625 reported incidents in the U.S. and Canada in 2024, with an average loss per theft of $202,364. LL