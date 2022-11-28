Arkansas DOT accepting input on Highway 112 widening project

The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to present multiple public input sessions regarding the proposed widening of state Highway 112 in Fayetteville, Springdale and Tonitown.

Scheduled for Dec. 1 at Mount Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville, the first public meeting is planned to provide particulars of the project while allowing the public to ask questions and offer comments on the matter.

Widening, improving geometry and providing access management along this approximate four-mile stretch of highway are among the purposes of this project, says ARDOT. Highway 112 is the only north-south route through this area of approximately 560,000 residents west of Interstate 49.

An environmental assessment was completed in September and is available on the project website.

According to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, work on the project could begin as early as 2024.

Detailed information of the project is provided in the video below provided by ARDOT.

Recording 040751 from Linda DeMasi on Vimeo.

An interactive map also is available.

The replacement of a bridge as well as improvements to stretches of road between U.S. Highway 412 and the Springdale Northern Bypass and the Springdale Northern Bypass and state Highway 12 are also part of this project.

Meetings on these portions of the project are scheduled for Dec. 13 at Elm Springs United Methodist Church, and Dec. 15 at the Bentonville Community Center.

For those unable to attend the in-person sessions, an online comment form can be found here. LL

