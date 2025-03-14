Arkansas bill increases sentences for cargo theft

The penalty for cargo theft in Arkansas is about to become a whole lot steeper.

On Wednesday, March 12, the Arkansas House of Representatives approved SB301 by a vote of 87-2.

Introduced in February by Rep. Jeremiah Moore, R-Clarendon, the legislation will enhance the penalty for individuals convicted of “organized theft of cargo” by adding up to 10 years to the sentence.

During the presentation of the bill prior to the vote, Moore cited a 1,500% increase in cargo theft since 2001 – along with millions in losses – as the impetus to increase penalties for those participating in cargo theft.

Moore said the increased sentences would apply to “railroads, cars, airplanes, intermodal containers, big trucks and any commercial freight.” The new legislation includes only the theft of “good moving in commerce and does not apply to thefts involving direct-to-consumer goods.

On top of the stiffer penalties, those convicted of theft under the new legislation are not eligible to receive earned release credits for the enhanced portion of the sentence – meaning they must serve the full term of the added sentence.

Another important aspect of the bill is its declaration of a cargo theft emergency, given that cargo theft is a “pervasive problem in the state,” according to lawmakers.

“Businesses and consumers suffer the economic consequences of such crimes. … This act is immediately necessary to provide a stronger deterrent against this type of theft and protect the economy of the state,” the bill’s text reads.

The bill now heads to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk for final approval. Due to the emergency declaration included in it, the new legislation will take effect immediately after being signed into law.

Arkansas’ legislative efforts to curb cargo theft come amid pleas from the trucking industry that the federal government find potential solutions to this growing problem.

In February, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh testified before a Senate subcommittee – saying action must be taken to protect small-business truckers from becoming victims of freight fraud and cargo theft. LL