Arizona wildfire closes U.S. Highway 89

April 21, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Tunnel Fire, 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz., grew an additional 3,000 acres and has burned more than 19,000 acres.

Along with property damage and hundreds of home evacuations, the Arizona Department of Transportation has been forced to close U.S. Highway 89, which connects Flagstaff with the Utah border. The highway is closed at mile marker 425 northbound and southbound at mile marker 445 (Wupatki National Monument).

Wind has limited firefighting efforts, with gusts up to 50 mph predicted for Thursday and Friday. Natural gas leaks have also posed issues for firefighters.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, about 25 structures have burned in the Tunnel Fire, and an additional 250 structures are under threat.

As of Thursday morning there was no estimated time for reopening. Alternate routes are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation website.

For information about evacuations or damage to structures visit the Coconino County Tunnel Fire website. The county has also set up a call center at 928-679-8525. LL

 

More Land Line coverage of Arizona news can be found here.

 

