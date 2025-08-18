Arizona rolls out AI-based truck parking availability system

An AI-powered truck parking availability system being deployed in Arizona aims to give truckers access to more accurate information regarding parking along Interstate 10.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, Oakland, Calif.-based tech company Streetline announced the launch of the new system, which utilizes “strategically mounted AI-based cameras” at rest areas and truck parking locations. The cameras monitor the number of trucks entering and exiting the sites, calculating the number of available parking spots in real time. That information is then relayed to digital highway signage, a smartphone app and the state’s traveler information websites.

According to the company, the new camera-based system provides states with a cost-effective alternative to in-ground sensors or radar-based systems. Streetline said the system is equipped with machine learning algorithms, which enables it to “continuously improve detection performance and adapt to varying conditions, from nighttime visibility to seasonal changes in truck volumes.”

“The TPAS (truck parking availability system) leverages machine learning-based video analytics to dynamically detect and analyze parking occupancy in real time, regardless of time of day or weather, ensuring truck drivers receive timely and reliable updates on space availability,” Streetline said in a statement.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has deployed the new camera-based system at multiple rest areas along eastbound I-10, with plans to expand to the westbound side of the interstate.

The state is taking other actions to address the shortage of available truck parking. In December 2023, ADOT unveiled its Truck Implementation Parking Plan, which proposed building three new lots and expanding parking at certain rest areas. In total, the plan is expected to generate an additional 842 parking spaces in Arizona.

Steetline’s truck parking availability system is also being utilized in California, Florida, Kentucky, Nevada and Washington.

The company said the AI-powered system will help “reduce truck driver fatigue (and) mitigate illegal shoulder parking and unnecessary idling, all contributing to safer highways and more sustainable operations.”

“The multi-state deployment that includes Arizona represents a proven model for other states that are seeking to automate and modernize their transit infrastructure,” the company said. “Streetline remains committed to delivering innovative, scalable and affordable solutions to help keep the nation’s roadways operating smarter and safer.” LL