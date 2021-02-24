Arizona DOT adds ‘Truck Restrictions’ feature to 511 website

February 24, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

Traveling through Arizona just got a bit easier thanks to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s latest “Truck Restrictions” feature on its 511 website.

ADOT has added a new feature to its traveler information 511 website that allows truckers to plan routes through Arizona easier, according to a news release. Truckers can now view truck restrictions on highways on the revamped website. By using the tool, drivers can avoid restrictions when mapping their route.

To access the new feature, go to the website and click the “Map Legend” box on the right-hand side. From there, check the box next to “Truck Restrictions.” That will reveal the truck restriction icons on the map. When drivers click on an icon, the map will give details, including length/width restrictions and escort requirements if applicable.

ADOT truck restrictions map
The Truck Restrictions feature on ADOT’s 511 map shows the hundreds of various restrictions along Arizona highways.

ADOT notes that the Truck Restrictions feature is just the latest effort helping truckers.

Last year, the department added a feature to the 511 website that shows the total number of truck parking spaces at each of the state’s rest areas. ADOT also added about 100 truck parking spaces along Interstate 40 at the Haviland and Meteor Crater rest areas.

In December, ADOT announced that its truck permitting system will go fully cashless beginning Jan. 1. In addition to moving trucks more efficiently through ports of entry, a cashless truck permitting system also aligns with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of COVID-19 through the exchange of currency, according to ADOT. LL

TA Bandag
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

