Are you prepped for FMCSA’s new registration system?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s new registration system is coming. Are you ready?

Motus, the name of the new system, will be rolled out soon, and time is running out to be prepared.

FMCSA issued a bulletin this week, telling entities with a USDOT Number or USDOT Number and Operating Authority to take the following actions by May 14.

Ensure your FMCSA Portal account is active. Log in to your portal account at https://portal.fmcsa.dot.gov. If you don’t have an account, create one now and use your USDOT PIN to access your information. Obtain your PIN at fmcsa.dot.gov. Reach out if your account is disabled. Please note that FMCSA Portal accounts are disabled after 90 days and archived after 12 months of inactivity. Reach out to the FMCSA Contact Center to unlock your account. Verify your company information. In the Portal, ensure that your company information, operation classification, contact information and individuals authorized to access your record are all correct. Make updates. Submit an online Biennial Update (MCS-150) in the portal’s “Registration” tab to ensure that the most up-to-date information is on file for your business.

Only the FMCSA Portal Company Official using the same FMCSA Portal Login.gov email will be permitted to claim an account in Motus for the first time. Once your account is successfully linked to Motus, you will no longer need to access the FMCSA Portal to make registration changes.

In addition to the bulletin, FMCSA published a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday, April 29.

FMCSA has been rolling Motus out in phases. The first phase was released in December 2025.

“In Phase II, planned for the second quarter of 2026, Motus will become available to all regulated entities,” the agency wrote in the notice. “The system will satisfy the statutory mandate for a unified registration system, and FMCSA will sunset the current URS used for new applications for USDOT Numbers and Operating Authority, registration components of the Motor Carrier Management Information System (MCMIS) and the former Interstate Commerce Commission Licensing and Insurance system, established in 1994.”

The goal of Motus is to “streamline processes, enhance fraud prevention and provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for supporting companies, motor carriers, brokers and other registrants.”

FMCSA has created a resource hub to prepare stakeholders for the launch of Motus. The hub includes a list of Frequently Asked Questions and a fact sheet. LL