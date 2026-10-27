Are Northeast speed limits too slow for real-world traffic?

Speed limits are back in the spotlight as lawmakers in the Northeast consider letting traffic move faster. The big question for truckers: Should speed limits reflect how traffic actually moves, or should safety concerns have lawmakers tapping the brakes?

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says roadways are safest when all vehicles can travel at the same speed. The Association does not back a specific speed limit. Instead, it supports a common speed for all traffic.

For truckers, speed limits affect more than how fast a truck can travel. Different limits for cars and trucks can create speed gaps in traffic.

OOIDA argues that allowing all vehicles to travel at the same speed can help reduce those differences. The key question is whether lawmakers can improve traffic flow without creating new safety risks.

New Hampshire eyes higher speeds on I-93

New Hampshire lawmakers could revisit a proposal to raise speed limits on Interstate 93 during the 2027 session.

HB135 would increase the speed limit on I-93 between the Massachusetts border and the I-89 junction in Bow. The speed would be raised from 65 to 70 mph.

Speed limits have sparked debate in New Hampshire for years.

In 2013, then-Gov. Maggie Hassan signed into law raising limits on some state highways. Since 2014, all vehicles have been allowed to travel at 70 mph along an 80-mile stretch of I-93, from mile marker 45 near Canterbury to the Vermont border. The speed limit through Franconia Notch remains 55 mph.

Hassan said the change better matched how truckers and other drivers travel on rural roads.

A 2021 bill sought to raise the I-93 speed limit to 75 mph and allow 70 mph on other interstates. It also proposed raising limits on other limited-access highways to 60 mph.

The bill failed to win enough support.

Supporters said traffic already moved at those speeds. Opponents raised safety concerns.

The latest proposal could get a hearing when the session begins Jan. 6.

New Jersey bill would set speed limits based on traffic

A New Jersey bill would change how the state sets speed limits.

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, wants limits to better match how drivers actually move.

Under S2497, the state would use the 85th-percentile rule on limited-access highways. The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway would be included.

The rule uses the speed that most drivers choose when traffic flows freely to help set the limit.

O’Scanlon says the current system can make everyday drivers look like lawbreakers. He argues that if most drivers exceed a posted limit, the state may need to rethink how that limit was set.

If approved, the bill would require the state Department of Transportation and other agencies to use 85th-percentile studies. Speed limits would be reviewed at least every 10 years, or sooner after major road changes.

O’Scanlon says real-world driving data should guide speed limits, not political guesses. He argues the change could smooth traffic and reduce tickets for drivers moving with the flow.

New York considers 70 mph speed limits

Two New York bills would raise speed limits for cars and trucks from 65 mph to 70 mph on interstates and other limited-access roads.

The higher limit would apply only where the state DOT and New York Thruway Authority decide it’s safe.

Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, says New York is falling behind other states by keeping its limit at 65 mph.

He argues the change would allow traffic to move faster where road conditions support it.

Both bills remain in committee. The issue could return during the 2027 session.

For truckers, the stakes go beyond the speedometer. A high limit could help traffic move more smoothly on some roads, but different rules from state to state can complicate trip planning.

The real test is whether lawmakers set limits that reflect road conditions, keep traffic moving and protect everyone sharing the road. LL

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