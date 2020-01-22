Apply for the Mary Johnston Scholarship Program by Feb. 1

January 22, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The deadline to apply for the Mary Johnston Scholarship Program is only a week and a half away.

The OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Program has helped dozens of truck drivers’ children pay for college.

Started in 1998, the Mary Johnston Scholarship Program has contributed $315,000 to 100 awardees, who are the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members.

Five scholarships are awarded each year, one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships. An alternate also is named each year.

The funds are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years. The funds can be used for tuition or any legitimate school-related expenses.

Applications and all required materials for 2020 scholarships must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1.

Each student must submit an application, 500-word essay on the topic indicated on the application and a transcript from high school or from an institution of higher learning. To learn more about how to apply, go here.

The students are selected in a blind evaluation conducted by the OOIDA Scholarship Advisory Committee.

Winners will be notified by a letter after OOIDA’s spring board meeting. OOIDA will verify enrollment and deposit the funds directly into the student’s account at the college or technical school of his or her choice. Funds will be available in the first week of August for each year.

Donations to the Mary Johnston Scholarship Program can be made here.

The Mary Johnston Scholarship Program is administered by the OOIDA Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational materials and conducting in-depth research into issues that affect truckers.

For 10 years, Shell Rotella has provided financial support for the program. Shell Rotella donated $10,000 to the scholarship fund for the tenth straight year. OOIDA and Land Line Magazine also are sponsors.

Here are the winners for 2019.

For a list of previous winners and to read testimonials, please go to this webpage.

Related News

Missouri flag

OOIDA

OOIDA weighs in on Missouri fuel tax increase effort

A Missouri bill to raise road revenue via the state’s fuel tax is moving forward. OOIDA has voiced concern about a disproportionate increase for diesel.

By Keith Goble | January 22

Automobile transporters

OOIDA

OOIDA continues fight on automobile transporters definition

OOIDA continues its fight to get Federal Highway Administration to remove regulatory guidance regarding the definition of automobile transporters.

By Mark Schremmer | January 22

Tax expert Barry Fowler presents information to an earlier Truck to Success class

OOIDA

Truck to Success course covers taxes for drivers considering becoming owner-ops

Consider taxes when weighing whether to become an owner-operator. OOIDA’s Truck to Success course can help. Tax expert Barry Fowler has advice.

By Land Line Staff | January 21

OOIDA: Send EPA feedback on Cleaner Trucks Initiative

OOIDA

OOIDA: Send EPA feedback on Cleaner Trucks Initiative

OOIDA wants its members to let the EPA know what things the agency should consider before making a Cleaner Trucks Initiative proposal.

By Mark Schremmer | January 21