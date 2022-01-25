Another surge in diesel prices

No matter the location, diesel prices were up again, and by as much as nearly 8 cents in the New England region.

The latest Energy Information Administration report, released on Jan. 24, showed a national average price per gallon of $3.78, up from $3.725, a week ago.

The national average is now $1.064 higher than it was one year ago.

Outside of New England, the largest increases were reported in the Gulf Coast (6.8 cents), East Coast (6.2 cents) and the Central Atlantic (5.7 cents) regions.

The lowest price per gallon is $3.531 in the Gulf Coast, while the California region has the highest price, at $4.824.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 24 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.78, up 5.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.781, up 6.2 cents

New England – $3.777, up 7.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.934, up 5.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.686, up 6.2 cents.

Midwest – $3.656, up 5.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.531, up 6.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.698, up 2 cents.

West Coast – $4.49, up 3.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.11, up 4.3 cents.

California – $4.824, up 3.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 6.1 cents to $3.612, according to a Jan. 24 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

As much as an 8.4-cent increase (New England) was reported this week. The Lower Atlantic, Gulf Coast, Central Atlantic and East Coast regions all saw an increase of more than 7 cents.

The Rocky Mountain region was the lone region reporting a decrease in the average price per gallon.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 24, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.612, up 6.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.71, up 7.7 cents.

New England – $3.713, up 8.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.86, up 7.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.601, up 7.9 cents.

Midwest – $3.538, up 6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.435, up 7.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.656, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $4.268, up 4.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.947, up 5.4 cents.

California – $4.715, up 3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.671 for Jan. 24.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.617 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.576 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.639 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL