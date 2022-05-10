Another record-breaking week

A new record price for diesel is becoming a common occurrence in 2022.

Diesel was up for the sixth time in eight weeks, and the national average is now $5.623, (up from $5.509 a week ago), according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

That national average is $2.437 higher than it was one year ago.

The eastern United States saw the biggest increases this week. Average prices were up by 23.8 cents in the New England and Central Atlantic regions, while the East Coast region reported a 20.6-cent increase. The Lower Atlantic was up 17.9 cents.

On the West Coast, increases were around 5 cents per gallon.

$5.339, in the Gulf Coast region, is the lowest price per gallon across all regions.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 9 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.623, up 11.4 cents.

East Coast – $5.907, up 20.6 cents.

New England – $6.339, up 23.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.318, up 23.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.580, up 17.9 cents.

Midwest – $5.386, up 5.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.339, up 12.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.461, up 5.5 cents.

West Coast – $6.071, up 5 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.628, up 5.1 cents.

California – $6.461, up 4.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 28.5 cents to $5.435, according to a May 9 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Each region reported a double-digit increase in pricing this week.

New England reported the largest increase at a whopping 71.4 cents. The Central Atlantic average price jumped by 55.6 cents and the East Coast region saw a surge of more than 40 cents.

The smallest increase was 10.5 cents in the California region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 9, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.435, up 28.5 cents.

East Coast – $5.735, up 44.6 cents.

New England – $6.106, up 71.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.084, up 55.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.421, up 31.8 cents.

Midwest – $5.248, up 25.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.215, up 25.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.34, up 17.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.969, up 12 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.476, up 14.2 cents.

California – $6.375, up 10.5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.54 for May 9.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.321 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.051 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.111 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.54 per gallon on May 9, 2022, according to AAA. LL