Another proposal to address fuel costs. How much will this one help?

A revision to the Clean Air Act, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the latest federal measure in response to record fuel costs.

In recent weeks, a red-dyed diesel order, FMCSA fuel emergency, IRS tax waiver and a harvest fuel relief program have been enacted.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the most recent move, focused on oil and natural gas regulations, will save consumers and businesses money through reduced regulatory costs while supporting domestic production.

The proposal includes regulatory changes to:

Certain well sites – Create separate categories and standards for well sites to make sure the regulations are workable for different types of wells.

Super Emitter Program – Rescind the program that certified third-party monitors for super emitter leak events.

Covers and closed vent systems – Split the non-identifiable emission aspect of covers and closed vent systems into design requirements and operational requirements.

Associated gas – Restore 95% efficient flaring or other control devices as the best system of emission reduction

Control devices – Technical changes to give flexibility for flame monitoring data deviations, control device alerts and visible emission test conditions where appropriate.

EPA said it will hold at least a 45-day public comment period.

A public hearing on the proposed changes is scheduled for Nov. 16.

“Behind every barrel of oil and every cubic foot of natural gas produced in the U.S. are millions of workers, businesses, and the heartbeat of this nation’s economy,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said. “When owners and operators can produce, America benefits with lower prices. That is common sense, and it’s what we’re delivering with this proposal.”

With fuel costs as high as they’ve ever been, consumers and businesses will surely be wondering how much savings and when.

Projections by the EPA estimate the proposed changes will lower U.S. crude oil prices by 11 cents per barrel in 2027, while domestic oil production would increase by less than 0.09%.

The latest weekly petroleum status report released on Oct. 28 by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 1.9 million barrels, with refinery capacity down 123,000 barrels per day.

At least one energy analyst questioned the implementation, durability and proportion of the market affected.

Baden Moore, head of resources and energy research at CLSA, told CNBC that these changes would affect only a small proportion of the U.S. shale market.

The proposal could be more beneficial for well operators, but not the overall supply, he added.

The EPA previously issued separate fuel waivers in Texas, Arizona and California specific to low-emission diesel standards, ultra-low sulfur diesel and boutique fuel requirements.

These orders were issued to prevent extreme and unusual fuel supply disruptions, EPA said.

As of Thursday, Oct. 29, the national average price per gallon of diesel was $6.334, according to AAA. LL