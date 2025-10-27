Another one bites the dust: FMCSA revokes another ELD

Yet another electronic logging device can be added to the burn pile.

Less than a week after removing five devices from its list of registered ELDs, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has placed another on the revoked list.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, the agency announced that PhoenixELD (Model Number: PHOELD; ELD Identifier: PRS973) had been placed on the list of revoked devices.

According to FMCSA, the device was removed from the registered list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395 – which establishes functional specifications for all ELDs. The exact reason the device was removed was not disclosed.

“This action reflects FMCSA’s continued commitment to ensuring that only compliant, reliable ELDs are in use and is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to remove non-compliant, unsafe devices from operation,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, said in a statement.

In total, FMCSA has placed 26 electronic logging devices on the revoked list since the start of 2025.

If you are currently using the now-revoked device, you will need to replace your ELD. Carriers have until Dec. 22 to replace the unit with a compliant device from FMCSA’s approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service.

In the meantime, the agency said that drivers currently using PhoenixELD should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

According to FMCSA, electronic logging devices can be reinstated to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.” While the option does exist, it is worth noting that of the 25 other devices revoked this year, none have been removed from the revoked list.

Land Line contacted the manufacturer of PhoenixELD for comment and to inquire about whether or not the company intended to correct the deficiencies. The company did not immediately respond to our request.

There are currently 1,018 devices on the agency’s registered ELDs list – all of which are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

In addition to self-certifying, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 305 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 65 were added by the agency, with the remaining 240 devices carrying a status of self-revoked. LL