Another motor carrier seeks exemption from steady-burning light rule

Currently, 13 motor carriers possess exemptions from a regulation that requires a commercial motor vehicle’s lighting devices to be steady-burning. Now, another company wants to be added to that list.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that R.B. Stewart Petroleum Products requested an exemption from 49 CFR 393.25(e).

The regulation requires that all exterior lamps, except for the turn signals, be steady-burning. If R.B. Stewart’s exemption request is granted, the company will be allowed to operate commercial motor vehicles equipped with a module manufactured by Intellistop. The Intellistop module pulses the rear clearance, identification and brake lamps from a low-level lighting intensity to high-level lighting intensity four times in two seconds when the brakes are applied. Then, the module returns the lights to a steady-burning state while the brakes remain engaged.

In its application, R.B. Stewart said that the use of the Intellistop module would “enhance the visibility of its CMVs and improve the ability of following drivers to recognize braking events.” Additionally, the company said that the module would provide an additional layer of protection against rear-end collisions, particularly for its cargo tank trailers.

Six of the exemptions from 49 CFR 303.25(e) granted by FMCSA specifically mention the Intellistop module.

In October 2022, however, FMCSA denied Intellistop’s application for an industry-wide exemption that would have allowed all motor carriers to use the company’s module. Instead, FMCSA is reviewing the exemption requests from motor carriers on a case-by-case basis. At the time, the agency called the request “too broad.”

This past April, Intellistop again asked FMCSA for an industry-wide exemption rather than making each carrier apply individually.

“Intellistop respectfully requests that FMCSA reconsider its prior denial and grant a five-year exemption allowing use of the Intellistop brake-lamp modulation technology under conditions comparable to those applied in the recently extended Grote Industries auxiliary flashing brake-lamp exemption,” the company wrote in its petition for reconsideration. “Consistent with that precedent, Intellistop would support reasonable oversight provisions, including annual reporting of participating motor carrier USDOT numbers and consultation with FMCSA upon request.”

FMCSA received 34 comments on Intellistop’s industry-wide request, including one of support from the American Trucking Associations.

“ATA urges FMCSA to grant the proposed exemption and consider how the data can inform future design considerations, best practices and regulatory actions related to lighting technologies, rear signaling and commercial vehicle conspicuity,” wrote Kevin Grove, ATA’s director of safety and technology policy.

FMCSA has yet to announce a decision on Intellistop’s petition.

Meanwhile, FMCSA will begin accepting comments regarding R.B. Stewart’s request on Oct. 26. To make a comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2026-3730. LL