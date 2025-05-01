Another IRP waiver granted

International Registration Plan renewal is undergoing a transition in parts of Canada, and drivers are being allowed additional time to renew and receive their credentials.

In early March, IRP service delivery in Ontario transitioned from the Ministry of Transportation to ServiceOntario. A grace period for carriers with plates expiring between March 31 and May 31 was approved at that time. On March 17, a 30-day IRP registration extension was approved for carriers through Wednesday, April 30.

According to a Ministry of Transportation news release, another IRP extension grace period has been approved for carriers with plates expiring between March 31 and May 31. This latest registration extension will remain valid through June 30.

“We ask that law enforcement agencies in all IRP member jurisdictions refrain from taking action against Ontario-registered vehicles with plates expiring between March 31, 2025 and May 31, 2025, until the extension period of June 30, 2025,” the Ministry of Transportation said.

All vehicles must maintain valid insurance and abide by all other regulations.

IRP transition in Canada

Making changes to the IRP program is part of the Canadian government’s efforts to enhance the customer experience, according to Canadian transportation officials.

“OTA has asked for enhancements to IRP service offerings and processing transactions,” said Geoff Wood, OTA’s senior vice president of policy. “We welcome the support and investment being delivered by Minster Sarkaria and the MTO. The ability to plate trucks that service the inter-provincial and international supply chains in an efficient and seamless manner is critical for the industry.”

The transition to 16 ServiceOntario locations aligns the IRP program with other vehicle registration offerings.

Additional information about the IRP transition, including how and where to submit applications, the 16 IRP service locations and contact information to use during the transition, can be found here. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of news from Canada.