Owner-operator truck drivers are bound by federal independent contractor rules, and a new one just dropped. Will the changes alter how owner-operators run their operations?

Independent contractor rules remained virtually untouched for decades, giving owner-operators and the businesses they contracted with much-needed certainty. That changed five years ago, and we are now looking at a third final rule in that time.

For owner-operators, business will continue as usual. But the devil is always in the details.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association asked for some key changes related to so-called “safety” equipment, speed limiters and predatory lease-purchase agreements. They got many of them.

“While it will take time to review a rule this complex and understand its full impact on our members, OOIDA appreciates that the Department made several revisions in response to our comments,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “These changes represent a step in the right direction for truckers who seek independence to operate their small businesses. While the rule does not address all of our concerns, it also does not create new barriers for an owner-operator to work as an independent contractor.”

How we got here

In 2021, the Department of Labor published a final rule clarifying who can be an independent contractor. Five factors were considered:

Nature and degree of control Opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative, investment or both Skill required for the work Permanence of the work relationship Whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production

The first two factors were “core factors” that held more weight in determining if a worker was an independent contractor. If those two factors heavily favored an independent contractor, no need to look into the other three. There was virtually no effect on how owner-operator truck drivers conducted business.

That rule was withdrawn and replaced by a new White House administration before it even went into effect. In 2024, a new independent contractor rule was published. Although the 2024 rule included mostly the same factors, it looked at the totality of all factors with equal weight.

Several lawsuits challenging the 2024 rule were filed in federal courts. Among them were two trucking companies that argued the new rule was too ambiguous, leaving them open to misclassification lawsuits for continuing to work with owner-operators they have been doing business with for years.

Those lawsuits were not successful, but another regime change in the White House would render them moot. That takes us to where we are today.

What does the new independent contractor rule do?

The Department of Labor’s latest independent contractor rule reverts to the 2021 rule, but addresses several concerns raised by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

Returning to the rulebook are the two core factors that determine who is an independent contractor. During the rulemaking process, OOIDA generally supported the rule and its “economic reality” test.

However, the Association wanted some clarifications to strengthen the owner-operator truck driver model. The Department of Labor addressed many of them.

First, the proposed rule amended a speed limiter example to clarify that there is no legal obligation for a driver or motor carrier to use them. But the proposed rule left the door open for “safety” requirements, which could include a variety of technologies like inward-facing dash cams and monitoring systems.

While the final rule allows companies to require “health and safety standards” that are not legally required, it also addressed OOIDA’s concern of independent contractors being micromanaged through safety requirements.

“A measure that genuinely establishes a health or safety standard typical of a business-to-business relationship would not indicate employee status,” the new rule states. “But detailed instructions governing how, when or where the worker must perform the work may constitute employer-like control even if described as promoting health or safety. Otherwise, a potential employer could evade the control analysis simply by attaching a safety rationale to directives that, in practice, substantially govern the performance of the work.”

OOIDA also wanted to put an end to predatory lease-purchase agreements, which keep a driver chained to the carrier that wrote the lease. On paper, those drivers are independent contractors. In practice, they take whatever rate the carrier sets, often without knowing it before they commit to the load, and the lease terms make it unlikely they’ll ever actually own the truck.

Under the new rule, the Department of Labor considers those facts to indicate employee status under the opportunity for profit or loss factor. Although that does not eliminate lease-purchase programs, it could be a blow to those that are predatory.

New independent contractor rules tilted in favor of owner-operator truck drivers. Like any government rule, the language will likely be picked apart in the courtroom.

“With that said, the effectiveness of this regulation will be determined by how its details are interpreted and enforced,” Spencer said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Department to ensure that these regulations protect the rights of small-business truckers to operate independently, as well as protect drivers from exploitation by carriers.” LL