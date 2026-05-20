Another dozen ELDs pulled from FMCSA’s approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has been cracking down on non-compliant electronic logging devices. Now, another dozen ELDs have been added to the agency’s revoked list.

On Wednesday, May 20, FMCSA announced that the following devices had been removed from the approved list:

888 ELD (Model Number: EIG8T; ELD Identifier: 8RS262)

DRAGON E (Model Number: DRA; ELD Identifier: DRA782)

ACTION ELD (Model Number: ACT; ELD Identifier: ACT282)

Mondo ELD HOS (Model Number: MND-APL16; ELD Identifier: MNEL21)

FIRST ELD (Model Number: FRST; ELD Identifier: FRS185)

FIRST ELD V2.0 (Model Number: FRST; ELD Identifier: FRS200)

MTL ELD (Model Number: MRS; ELD Identifier: MRS272)

USPower ELD (Model Number: USPower1; ELD Identifier: USPWR1)

Sam Freight ELD (Model Number: SFR8; ELD Identifier: SRS166)

DSGELOGS (Model Number: DSGELOGS1; ELD Identifier: DSGEL1)

COBRA ELD (Model Number: COBR; ELD Identifier: COB980)

GT USA ELOGS (Model Number: 2.17.1 or up; ELD Identifier: GTU882)

According to the agency, the 12 electronic logging devices were added to the revoked list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all electronic logging devices. FMCSA did not disclose the exact reason for the units’ revocation.

“Safety is not optional, and neither is compliance,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement. “FMCSA is serious about removing unsafe and unreliable electronic logging devices from the market and holding manufacturers accountable to federal safety standards. These standards are in place to help protect everyone traveling on American roads.”

Truckers currently using any of the now-revoked ELDs will have until July 20 to replace their units with a compliant device from the approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service. There are currently 964 electronic logging devices on the FMCSA’s approved list.

Before the July deadline, the agency said that drivers using any of the 12 revoked electronic logging devices should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

Devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.” Despite this, the agency said it “strongly encourages” carriers to proactively replace their current devices in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.

The device removals are the latest step in the agency’s ongoing efforts to eliminate non-compliant electronic logging devices from its approved list.

In total, the agency added 38 devices to the revoked list in 2025. So far this year, FMCSA has removed 43 electronic logging devices from its approved list, though two of those devices were later reinstated. The revoked ELD list currently includes 364 devices.

Earlier this month, Barrs said the agency was taking “decisive action… to protect the integrity of the ELD program”, vowing to “continue to identify and remove any device that falls short” of federal standards.

In addition to removing non-compliant devices, the agency has also recently announced a “complete overhaul” of the ELD vetting process.

According to FMCSA, the self-certification process for ELDs – which has been in effect since Congress mandated the devices in 2017 – has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked.

Details about how the new vetting process will operate remain limited, and FMCSA has not said whether it plans to fully eliminate self-certification. Still, the agency said the updated vetting system will give truck drivers and motor carriers greater confidence that the devices they buy are “accurate, reliable and compliant.” LL