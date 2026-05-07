Another bill targets non-domiciled CDLs

There is now another bill in Congress attempting to clean up the CDL process nationwide.

Reps. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, and Jefferson Shreve, R-Ind., recently introduced the Non-domiciled CDL Reporting Act. HR8640 would provide FMCSA access to the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, so that the agency can ensure an applicant’s lawful presence in the United States.

“For too long, Democrat-run states have handed out non-domiciled CDLs to illegal aliens, demonstrating a complete disregard for the safety of American families on our roads,” Taylor said in a news release. “I’m proud to introduce this bill with Congressman Shreve to close the gaps in our reporting systems and identify illegal aliens who hold CDLs so law enforcement can get these dangerous drivers off our roads.”

Shreve said the bill is about safety and accountability.

“If someone is being issued a commercial driver’s license in the United States, we should know they are lawfully eligible to receive it,” Shreve said. “Closing this gap strengthens oversight, enforces the law, and helps keep our roads safe.”

The Non-domiciled CDL Reporting Act would:

Direct the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to grant FMCSA access to the SAVE system

Require states to transmit non-domiciled CDL applicants’ data to FMCSA

Direct FMCSA to run applicants’ data through the SAVE system to ensure lawful presence

Direct FMCSA to report to USCIS if any non-domiciled CDL holder has an unlawful presence in the U.S.

Provide a report to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee containing information on how many non-domiciled CDL holders were flagged and the states where the licenses were awarded

Other non-domiciled CDL bills

Bills targeting the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs have been popular over the past year.

Referred to as Dalilah’s Law, Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., introduced in March an updated version of HR5688 that will crack down on the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs, ensure that truck drivers are proficient in English and remove CDL mills.

Rouzer’s bill is not to be confused with three bills called The Dalilah Law – HR7793, HR7758 and S3917. The latter three bills include a controversial provision requiring all CDL holders to recertify within 180 days. Rouzer’s version does not include the recertification requirement. HR5688 has received the most traction with 73 co-sponsors.

The Secure Commercial Driver Licensing Act was introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in the Senate (S3013) and by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., in the House (HR5767).

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., introduced the No CDLs for Illegals Act, HR5863, in October 2025. LL