Another bill takes aim at CDL eligibility, English proficiency

Another bill aimed at preventing “illegal aliens” from receiving a CDL has been introduced to Congress.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, is sponsoring Barron’s Law, which is said to “strengthen commercial trucking safety by ensuring drivers have lawful status or proper employment authorization.”

HR10620, which was introduced on Sept. 28, would also make states require CDL applicants to pass one or more standardized English-language-proficiency assessments approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration before issuing or renewing a license. The bill also would fine motor carriers $25,000 for knowingly employing an ineligible driver.

Barron’s Law is named after 8-year-old Barron Ritchey, who died in an April 2023 crash on Interstate 35 in Texas. The truck driver involved in the fatal crash was said to be ineligible.

“While nothing can fix the pain of his death, this legislation aims to prevent any other Americans from dying at the hands of illegal aliens behind the wheel on our roads,” Gill said in a news release. “We must ensure that truckers are here lawfully and speak our language.”

As of Oct. 5, HR10620 had five co-sponsors.

Dalilah’s Law

Barron’s Law is the latest bill aimed at tightening eligibility for CDL holders.

The most prominent is likely Dalilah’s Law, which was introduced by Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C.

Dalilah’s Law refers to Dalilah Coleman, who was 5 years old when she was severely injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer driven by Partap Singh, who was later arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Coleman was a guest at the State of the Union address when President Trump called for legislation to block illegal and unqualified drivers from obtaining a CDL in the U.S.

Also known as HR5688, Dalilah’s Law would:

Ensure all CDL holders are proficient in English

Place drivers who fail to meet the law’s requirements out of service

Require states to verify that they are not issuing CDLs to illegal immigrants

Significantly increase penalties for states that fail to comply with the law

Ban foreign dispatch services and brokers

Crack down on CDL mills to ensure drivers entering the industry are receiving adequate training

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced Dalilah’s Law with a 35-26 vote on March 18. However, the bill still has not received a vote on the House floor.

Dalilah’s Law has 80 co-sponsors and is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. LL