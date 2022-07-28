Annual Road Warrior contest makes history with $30K in prizes

A contest geared toward honoring drivers who go the extra mile will soon be accepting nominations.

On July 27, Pilot Flying J announced the return of its Road Warrior contest. The annual contest presented by the Knoxville, Tenn.-based company recognizes and awards three drivers, “who go the extra mile in their jobs and communities.” This year’s prize purse – totaling $30,000 – is the largest prize total in the history of the contest.

David Hughes, senior vice president of sales for Pilot Flying J, says the contest is the company’s way of thanking drivers for their role in keeping the industry and the country moving.

“We are honored to recognize the selflessness, dedication, and service of professional truck drivers who are working hard to deliver the goods that we all rely on,” Hughes said in a statement. “Our annual Road Warrior contest is an opportunity to highlight those individuals who are role models in the trucking industry and to say thank you to all the drivers out there for letting us be part of your journey to keep the country moving.”

Nominations for this year’s award will be accepted Aug. 1- 15.

Submissions should include examples of the driver’s:

Contributions to the trucking industry

Safe driving history

Community involvement

Miles driven

Other meaningful stories about the nominee

From the submissions, three winners will be selected with cash prizes of $15,000 for the grand prize winner, $10,000 for second place, and $5,000 for third place. Winners of the 2022 Road Warrior will be announced at the end of September as part of Driver Appreciation month.

Eric Curlett, a Marine veteran and glass hauler for Little Rock, Ark.-based Maverick Transportation, was last year’s grand prize winner. He said he was humbled by the award.

“I’m honored that a peer and friend in this industry nominated me for this recognition,” Curlett told Land Line. “I didn’t expect to win, and it definitely took me by surprise.”

You can learn more about the Road Warrior contest or nominate a deserving driver here. LL